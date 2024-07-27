AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock Position Raised by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AtriCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on AtriCure from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

AtriCure Price Performance

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.34. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $57.99.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $108.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AtriCure news, insider Salvatore Privitera acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 103,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Salvatore Privitera bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,202.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $36,135.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,231.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AtriCure Company Profile

(Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.