AT&T (NYSE:T) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

T stock opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.46. The stock has a market cap of $136.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T has a twelve month low of $13.89 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. AT&T’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 8.4% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 160,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in AT&T by 5.6% during the second quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 50,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 16.0% during the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 17.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 109,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in AT&T by 9.5% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 36,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

