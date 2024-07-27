AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of AudioEye from $14.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm began coverage on AudioEye in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on AudioEye from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded AudioEye to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AudioEye has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AEYE opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $316.03 million, a P/E ratio of -69.62 and a beta of 1.07. AudioEye has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $27.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.69.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. Research analysts anticipate that AudioEye will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AudioEye by 4.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AudioEye by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

