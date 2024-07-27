Avery Dennison Co. (AVY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 4th

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th.
Avery Dennison has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Avery Dennison has a payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Avery Dennison to earn $10.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.
Avery Dennison Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of AVY stock opened at $213.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $165.21 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total value of $657,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,326,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total transaction of $657,516.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,457 shares in the company, valued at $15,326,230.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 2,206 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $500,100.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,489.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,353. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.96.
Avery Dennison Company Profile
Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.
