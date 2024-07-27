Avery Dennison Co. (AVY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 4th

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th.

Avery Dennison has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Avery Dennison has a payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Avery Dennison to earn $10.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of AVY stock opened at $213.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $165.21 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48.

Insider Activity

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total value of $657,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,326,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total transaction of $657,516.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,457 shares in the company, valued at $15,326,230.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 2,206 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $500,100.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,489.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,353. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.96.

Avery Dennison Company Profile



Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Stories

