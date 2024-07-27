Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Short Interest Down 67.9% in July

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 67.9% from the June 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVBH opened at $19.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.05. Avidbank has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.69.

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.56 million. Equities research analysts expect that Avidbank will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Avidbank in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Avidbank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Avidbank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

