Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $383.82

Shares of Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 383.82 ($4.96) and traded as high as GBX 395 ($5.11). Avingtrans shares last traded at GBX 387.50 ($5.01), with a volume of 20,252 shares trading hands.

Avingtrans Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of £128.22 million, a P/E ratio of 2,039.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 382.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 383.82.

Insider Transactions at Avingtrans

In related news, insider Stephen McQuillan purchased 1,000 shares of Avingtrans stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.66) per share, for a total transaction of £3,600 ($4,655.98). Company insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Avingtrans Company Profile

Avingtrans plc engages in the provision of engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

