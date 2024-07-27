Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $5,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Avnet by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Avnet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Avnet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $52.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.16. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.67 and a 12 month high of $55.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Avnet had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Avnet from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 8,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $434,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,587.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carlo Bozotti sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,843.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $434,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,587.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,532 shares of company stock worth $3,544,957. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

