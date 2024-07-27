AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 10,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in AXIS Capital by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:AXS opened at $73.68 on Friday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $74.82. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.09.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

Insider Transactions at AXIS Capital

In other news, Director Stanley A. Galanski acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $142,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,231.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AXIS Capital news, Director Stanley A. Galanski acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $142,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,231.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Marston Becker bought 3,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.58 per share, with a total value of $201,404.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,842.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,425 shares of company stock worth $444,351 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Featured Articles

