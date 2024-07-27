Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $107.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.85.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $86.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.53. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $98.40.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.91 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.07% and a negative return on equity of 87.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 7,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $587,792.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at $429,734.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $394,777.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 7,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $587,792.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at $429,734.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axsome Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,735,000. Flower City Capital purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

