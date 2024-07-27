B. Riley Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Fiserv in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $8.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.74. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $8.69 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.30 EPS.

FI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.19.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $159.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $162.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $995,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,071,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,583,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,448. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

