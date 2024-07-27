B. Riley Initiates Coverage on KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Stock analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 61.94% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of KRMD opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.37. KORU Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $3.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26.

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 million. KORU Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KORU Medical Systems will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in KORU Medical Systems in the second quarter worth $28,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in KORU Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $63,000. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

