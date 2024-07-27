Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

BKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.92.

BKR stock opened at $37.65 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $37.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.93%.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,364,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,973 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $551,555,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,669,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,319,000 after buying an additional 1,395,083 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,658,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,579,000 after buying an additional 204,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,609,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,405,000 after buying an additional 612,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

