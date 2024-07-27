Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank7 were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSVN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank7 by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Bank7 during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank7 by 60.3% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Bank7 by 39.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 23.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bank7 from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Bank7 Trading Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ BSVN opened at $42.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.86. The stock has a market cap of $390.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.49. Bank7 Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $42.40.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank7 Corp. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank7 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Bank7’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John T. Phillips sold 11,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $436,277.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,343.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bank7 news, VP Henry Litchfield sold 2,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $69,112.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,274.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John T. Phillips sold 11,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $436,277.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,343.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,101 shares of company stock worth $1,290,634 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

