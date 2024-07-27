Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banner by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,187,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,301,000 after purchasing an additional 40,988 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,257,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,934,000 after acquiring an additional 62,774 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Banner by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 988,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,940,000 after purchasing an additional 21,447 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Banner by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 820,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,947,000 after purchasing an additional 70,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,506,000 after buying an additional 20,041 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BANR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Banner from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Banner Stock Up 2.2 %

Banner stock opened at $61.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.31 and a fifty-two week high of $61.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Banner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.92%.

Banner Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

