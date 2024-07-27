Barrington Research Comments on Gray Television, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gray Television in a report released on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for Gray Television’s current full-year earnings is $5.15 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Gray Television’s FY2026 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital upgraded Gray Television to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark raised their price target on Gray Television from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gray Television from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gray Television has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

Shares of GTN stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Gray Television has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $642.92 million, a PE ratio of -54.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average is $6.47.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. Gray Television had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -266.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,671,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter valued at about $2,010,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 136,441 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

