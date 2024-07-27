Barrington Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ASUR. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Asure Software from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.40.

Asure Software Price Performance

Shares of Asure Software stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $15.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.36.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $31.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Asure Software will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asure Software

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

Featured Stories

