Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Update

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the June 30th total of 123,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,314,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.
