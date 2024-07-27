Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $32.44

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.44 and traded as low as $31.50. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $31.65, with a volume of 131,702 shares traded.

BMWYY has been the subject of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.66. The stock has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.75 billion during the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 7.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

