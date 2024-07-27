BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Stock Position Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,725,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.61% of BCE worth $500,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BCE by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,983,000 after acquiring an additional 212,047 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in BCE by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,007,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,262 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC upgraded BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

BCE Stock Up 0.6 %

BCE stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.57. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.04.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 7.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.738 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 201.39%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

