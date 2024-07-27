Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH) Announces GBX 2.52 Dividend

Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.52 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Bellevue Healthcare Trading Down 2.5 %

LON:BBH opened at GBX 145.60 ($1.88) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 142.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 146.50. Bellevue Healthcare has a 1-year low of GBX 119.40 ($1.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 159.80 ($2.07). The stock has a market cap of £795.92 million and a P/E ratio of 910.00.

Insider Transactions at Bellevue Healthcare

In other Bellevue Healthcare news, insider Paul Southgate sold 2,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.82), for a total transaction of £4,008.63 ($5,184.47). Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Bellevue Healthcare Company Profile

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

