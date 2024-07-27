Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna raised Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.70.

Transocean Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $5.80 on Thursday. Transocean has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.86 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transocean

In related news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $12,020,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 87,574,894 shares in the company, valued at $526,325,112.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Transocean

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Transocean in the second quarter worth $99,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 256,172 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 78,382 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 89,785 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Transocean by 19.8% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,235 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Featured Stories

