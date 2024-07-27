Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,483 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 203.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 433.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In other news, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,216.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $67,404.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BERY. StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

NYSE BERY opened at $65.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.48. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $69.93.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

