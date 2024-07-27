Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 11,640 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 27.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,640 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Asana were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,326,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,462,000 after buying an additional 490,823 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 26.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,032,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,456,000 after buying an additional 854,355 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Asana by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,782,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,891,000 after buying an additional 235,135 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $25,246,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Asana by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,236,000 after buying an additional 43,564 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $24.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.71.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. Asana had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 77.48%. The business had revenue of $172.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.53 million. Analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 26,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $304,166.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 790,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,047,827.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 26,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $304,166.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 790,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,047,827.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 9,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 389,149 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,864.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,443 shares of company stock worth $951,976 over the last three months. 63.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASAN shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

