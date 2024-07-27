Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 1,717 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1,694.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRGO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Perrigo Stock Performance

PRGO opened at $28.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.85. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $40.28. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -401.57 and a beta of 0.51.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,571.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Svend Andersen purchased 1,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,698.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

