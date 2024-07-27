Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 6,446 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 61.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 70,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 31.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $400,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,533.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $400,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,533.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $25,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,189,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,123,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 714,218 shares of company stock worth $25,945,528. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CENTA. Argus raised Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $34.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.73 and its 200 day moving average is $35.40. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $41.03.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $900.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.68 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

About Central Garden & Pet

(Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.