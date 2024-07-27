Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 6,940 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Veracyte by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Veracyte by 9.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 9.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 15.3% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VCYT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Insider Activity at Veracyte

In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 7,500 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Veracyte news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 3,870 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $78,638.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 7,500 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,228 shares in the company, valued at $830,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,686 shares of company stock valued at $382,807. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veracyte Stock Down 0.2 %

VCYT opened at $23.72 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $29.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.57.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $96.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.35 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 18.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veracyte

(Free Report)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.