Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 704 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Fortive by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,722,000 after buying an additional 22,308 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 19,557 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its position in shares of Fortive by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

FTV stock opened at $70.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $87.10. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.35.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. TD Cowen upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Fortive from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.92.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

