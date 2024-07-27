Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 285.8% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 503,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 21.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.1% in the first quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 49,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,214 shares of company stock worth $7,620,551 over the last three months. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Argus upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $287.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.28.

NYSE:STZ opened at $253.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $252.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.08. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.50 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The firm has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

