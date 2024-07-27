Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $749,561,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of PayPal by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,724,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,882,000 after purchasing an additional 958,130 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $445,103,000 after buying an additional 904,804 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in PayPal by 4,024.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 783,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,099,000 after buying an additional 764,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 1,309.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,168,000 after buying an additional 743,833 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Up 1.9 %

PYPL stock opened at $58.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.14. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, June 28th. Mizuho upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.10.

Insider Activity

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

