Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 809 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Hologic by 24.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hologic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Hologic by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Hologic by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.55.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX opened at $78.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $82.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.56 and a 200 day moving average of $74.99.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

See Also

