Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 59.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Public Storage by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,917,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocate Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Price Performance

PSA opened at $300.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $314.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.99%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

