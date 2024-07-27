Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 29,984 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.61.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on KMI. Argus upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

