Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Q2 by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 64,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 20,195 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,852,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,363,000 after acquiring an additional 235,582 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,170,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 69,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 28,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE:QTWO opened at $68.99 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.91 and a 1 year high of $71.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $165.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Q2 from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.27.

Insider Transactions at Q2

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $61,915.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 721,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,992,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 27,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $1,703,272.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 750,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,902,128.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $61,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 721,184 shares in the company, valued at $43,992,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,637 shares of company stock valued at $5,224,320 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

