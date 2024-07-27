Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 93.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,727 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,826,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320,289 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,457,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,325,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,830,000 after buying an additional 1,532,284 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,309,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,847,000 after buying an additional 957,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,510,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,848,000 after buying an additional 754,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $63.97 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $87.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.74.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

