Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Materion were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,311,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,369,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 262,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,534,000 after purchasing an additional 60,030 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,944,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Materion by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,531,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,016,000 after buying an additional 35,888 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $120.74 on Friday. Materion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.23 and a fifty-two week high of $145.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.46.

Materion Increases Dividend

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $385.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.84 million. Materion had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Materion’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MTRN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Materion from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

View Our Latest Research Report on MTRN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 1,152 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $128,862.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,185.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.31, for a total value of $226,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,092.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $128,862.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,185.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Materion Profile

(Free Report)

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.