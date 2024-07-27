Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,036,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,769,000 after buying an additional 5,129,800 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Moderna by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,584,000 after buying an additional 1,614,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,565,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Moderna by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,916,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,230,000 after buying an additional 120,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Moderna by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,908,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,792,000 after buying an additional 413,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $122.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.01. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The company has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The business’s revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.80, for a total value of $1,767,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,239,015 shares in the company, valued at $263,755,967. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.80, for a total transaction of $1,767,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,239,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,755,967. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $81,467.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,486.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 396,239 shares of company stock worth $55,428,337. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

