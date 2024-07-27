Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,354 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 205,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 128,834 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1,032.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

WSFS Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

WSFS opened at $56.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.91. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.48 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WSFS Financial

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $139,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,525.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About WSFS Financial

(Free Report)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.