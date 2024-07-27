Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.04 Million Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,995 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth about $4,860,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in ANSYS by 32.3% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 5.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 84,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,430,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,234,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,553,058,000 after buying an additional 73,585 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $312.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $323.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.01 and a 1 year high of $364.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.70, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.11.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.00.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

