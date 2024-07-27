Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bfsg LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT opened at $92.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.66. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $100.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2911 per share. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

