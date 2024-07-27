Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIP. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 117,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $31.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 101.13 and a beta of 1.03. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $36.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.44.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 2.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 522.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

