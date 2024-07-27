Bessemer Group Inc. Has $821,000 Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $4,161,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 919,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,564,000 after purchasing an additional 265,622 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth $1,767,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth $4,238,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth $5,614,000.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $96.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $135.67.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,274,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Floor & Decor news, Director Peter Starrett sold 1,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $192,375.09. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,543,998.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,778 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,791 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FND. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

