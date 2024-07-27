Bessemer Group Inc. Has $992,000 Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Argus reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.95.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.3 %

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $142.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.35 and a 200-day moving average of $156.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.73%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $352,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,483.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

