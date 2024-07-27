Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Trimble by 126.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after buying an additional 74,667 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Trimble by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Trimble by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 246,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRMB. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Trimble Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $55.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.67, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $65.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.15 million. Trimble had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

