Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 845.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,313 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLF. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $49.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.99. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.57 and a 12 month high of $55.46.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.588 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.10%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

