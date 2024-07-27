Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $75.68 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $78.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.42.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

