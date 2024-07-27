Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,478 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth about $20,210,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 364.4% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth approximately $4,432,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 16.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,283,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,586,000 after purchasing an additional 314,488 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Encompass Health by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,318,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,989,000 after buying an additional 29,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $3,745,151.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,139,740.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $3,745,151.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,139,740.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg D. Carmichael purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.73 per share, with a total value of $167,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,596.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 69,519 shares of company stock worth $5,816,091 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EHC

Encompass Health Stock Performance

NYSE:EHC opened at $91.64 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $57.55 and a 1-year high of $91.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 16.22%.

About Encompass Health

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.