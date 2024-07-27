Bessemer Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DFIC opened at $26.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.29.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

