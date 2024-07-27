Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 118 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, Director Persio V. Lisboa purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at $587,511.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $171.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 27.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.88.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

