Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $826,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $1,262,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 85,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 22,556 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the first quarter worth about $43,029,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PJT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on PJT Partners from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on PJT Partners from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

PJT Partners Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $126.33 on Friday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.47 and a 12-month high of $128.11. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.72.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $329.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.32 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 27.55%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

