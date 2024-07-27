Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,396 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Workday by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $228.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.14. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.01 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Workday from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $293.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.44.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,759,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total value of $12,841,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 562,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,877,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,759,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 524,672 shares of company stock worth $115,938,834 over the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

